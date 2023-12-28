Who is Eboni Kiuhnna? All You Need To Know About Her!

Eboni was born on September 9, 1983, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Eboni studied at the University of North Carolina and Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.

She hosted shows on Revolt TV, OWN, and “The Grio” in 2019.

Advertisement

Eboni K. Williams was born on September 9, 1983, in Charlotte, North Carolina. She is a lawyer and TV host, and her journey was influenced by her mom, who worked hard as a bus driver. Eboni studied at the University of North Carolina and Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where she gained legal experience.

Starting in 2008, Eboni worked in family law and civil litigation. She also helped in public defense, supporting New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. CBS News hired her in 2014, and she later joined Fox News in 2015, making history as the first Black woman to co-host a prime-time cable news show.

After leaving Fox in 2018, Eboni explored various roles, from radio to publishing. She faced challenges, including reported racism, during her time on “The Real Housewives of New York City.” In 2019, she began hosting shows on Revolt TV, OWN, and “The Grio,” focusing on news affecting Black audiences globally.

In her personal life, Eboni was in a four-year relationship with Steven Glenn. The COVID-19 pandemic posed a unique challenge, leading them to part ways after six months of physical separation.

Also Read Who is Meadow Walker? All About Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow was born on November 4, 1998, in Los Angeles. Walker moved...