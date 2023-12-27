Who is Gabbriette Bechtel? All About Matty Healy’s Girlfriend

Matty Healy, a lead singer of 1975, has been romantically linked to model Gabbriette Bechtel since September 2023.

Matty Healy has been romantically linked to model Gabbriette Bechtel since September 2023. After breaking up with Taylor Swift in June, the lead singer of The 1975 was seen showing affection with Bechtel in New York City. The rumored couple has been spotted together at various public events, including Fashion Week and the band’s concerts.

Known by her first name, Gabbriette, she was born in Orange County, California, in 1997 to a Mexican mother and German father. Although she initially aspired to be a ballet dancer, Gabbriette pursued a career in modeling and has collaborated with brands like Diesel, Bottega Veneta, and Skims.

Besides being a model, Gabbriette is also linked professionally to Healy. She was the lead singer of the punk rock band Nasty Cherry, created by English pop singer Charli XCX, who has collaborated with Healy. So, who is Matty Healy’s girlfriend? Learn all about Gabbriette Bechtel and her connection with the musician.

Gabbriette initially came to Los Angeles with dreams of pursuing ballet. However, she found herself cast as a dancer in Blood Orange’s music videos. Later, she was discovered and became a model. Despite what may seem like overnight success, she shared with Vogue in May 2023 that her career took time to build.

In 2018, pop singer Charli XCX chose the members for a punk rock band named Nasty Cherry. Gabbriette was selected as the lead singer, and the other members were guitarist Chloe Chaidez, drummer Debbie Knox-Hewson, and bassist Georgia Somary.

As Gabbriette’s modeling career gained momentum, she created a unique and recognizable style. Her signature look is inspired by the ’90s grunge fashion, featuring thin eyebrows, bold dark eyeliner, and a love for leather in her wardrobe.

In early September 2023, Gabbriette and Healy were spotted kissing and hugging in New York City. They walked hand in hand around Soho and Washington Square Park. Later that month, they attended various New York Fashion Week events together, and Gabbriette went to one of Healy’s concerts. She shared a video from the show on her Instagram Story after Healy left heart emojis on one of her posts.

Just four months earlier, in June 2023, sources confirmed that Healy had ended his short relationship with Taylor Swift. Gabbriette was last connected to fellow model Levi Dylan, the son of Jakob Dylan and the grandson of Bob Dylan.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Gabbriette started sharing videos of herself cooking on the internet. People noticed and liked her food content, especially when she recreated Erewhon’s popular grain-free vegan blackout cake, which became a big hit.

Not only Healy, but even the indie rocker’s mom has also left comments on Gabbriette’s Instagram photos. In October 2023, the model posted a picture on Instagram wearing a leather apron that she designed in partnership with R&M Leathers, along with a matching leather thong.

