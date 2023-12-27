Who is Josh Popper? All About Madonna’s Boyfriend

Madonna first appeared on Josh Popper’s Instagram in February 2023.

Madonna is in a strong relationship with Josh Popper. Josh, a boxing coach who briefly showed up on the reality show Summer House, met the pop icon while training her son, David Banda, at his boxing gym in New York City.

Madonna first appeared on Josh Popper’s Instagram in February 2023. Later, in December 2023, Popper joined the “Vogue” singer on stage during her Celebration Tour in Brooklyn. The couple even shared a kiss in front of a crowd of more than 14,000 people.

So, who is Madonna’s boyfriend? Here’s everything you need to know about Josh Popper.

Popper was born in New Jersey on September 23, 1993, to Michael Popper and Vanita Allen, who has passed away. He grew up in Egg Harbor Township in South Jersey and finished high school at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, New Jersey, in 2011.

As per his Instagram, he’s been living in New York City since at least 2019.

Popper didn’t stay on reality TV for a long time, but he did make an appearance on Summer House. In Season 7, one of the stars, Samantha Feher, visited Popper’s gym for a workout. She invited him to join the group at their Hamptons house, but after they all went to a bar, Feher concluded that there was no romantic connection between them.

Popper went to college in his home state, playing as a defensive lineman at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey. He was recognized as a Rowan Scholar-Athlete and made the New Jersey Athletic Conference first-team in 2013 and 2015. Popper played a key role in leading his team to a New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championship in 2013.

After college, Popper tried his luck in the NFL, attending the Arizona Cardinals rookie minicamp in 2016. Unfortunately, he was cut before the season began. He later joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 but was released by them as well.

Following his time in the NFL, Popper worked in insurance, specifically for New York Life, as mentioned on his LinkedIn profile.

Similar to Madonna, Popper has tattoos. He has words on his right bicep, a big chest tattoo, and a drawing on his upper right arm as part of his tattoo collection.

While there’s no information about Popper going on any global adventures with Madonna, he has done a fair amount of traveling on his own. In 2018, he went zip-lining with his brother in Hawaii and had a good time in Greece. Then, in August 2023, he posted a shirtless black-and-white photo from a trip to Lisbon, Portugal.

