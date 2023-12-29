Who is Kendall Taylor? All About Fantasia Barrino’s Husband

Fantasia Barrino is a former American Idol winner.

Fantasia Barrino, a former winner of American Idol, found true love with Kendall Taylor. They met in North Carolina and got married just three weeks after meeting at a courthouse in 2015. Their love story unfolds on social media, where they often express admiration for each other.

In May 2021, Barrino and Taylor welcomed their daughter, Keziah, joining their blended family. Barrino, a mother of two from previous relationships, thanked Taylor for his constant support, especially during the success of her latest film, The Color Purple, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

Taylor, raised by a single mom in North Carolina, crossed paths with Barrino in 2015 at a rooftop bar in Charlotte. Despite Barrino’s journey of self-improvement, they instantly connected, leading to a courthouse wedding three weeks later. They had their official ceremony on a yacht in July 2015.

Beyond their personal life, the couple co-owns the record label Rock Soul Entertainment and co-wrote a relationship book in 2022 called No Crowns in the Castle. Taylor, through his non-profit organization Salute 1st, positively impacts men from various backgrounds and received an honorary doctorate in June 2023.

Taylor strongly supports Barrino, attending red-carpet events and praising her achievements. He was the first to inform Barrino of her Golden Globe nomination, highlighting their strong bond. With a thriving family, successful careers, and mutual support, Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor continue to celebrate their enduring love story.

