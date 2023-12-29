Who is Kiko Loureiro? All You Need To Know About Him!

Kiko Loureiro, a famous Brazilian guitarist, has a net worth of $8 million. He made a name for himself in heavy metal music with bands like Megadeth and Angra. Born on June 16, 1972, in Rio de Janeiro, he started playing the guitar at 11 and switched to the electric guitar at 13, inspired by legends like Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen.

At 19, Kiko co-founded the band Angra, contributing to gold-certified albums in Brazil and Japan. In 2015, he joined Megadeth, releasing successful albums like “Dystopia” (2016) and “The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!” (2022), which topped multiple “Billboard” charts.

Kiko’s solo projects include albums like “No Gravity” (2005), “Sounds of Innocence” (2012), and “Open Source” (2020). In 2022, he started the Kiko Loureiro Guitar Academy online to share his expertise with aspiring musicians.

Aside from music, Kiko values family and faces challenges as a father working away from home. He married pianist Maria Ilmoniemi in 2011, and they have three children: Livia, Stella, and Dante. The family moved to Finland in 2020.

Kiko Loureiro has received accolades, including two Grammy nominations and a win for “Dystopia” in 2017. His journey reflects not just musical talent but also a commitment to family and personal growth.

