Who is Lorena Cartagena? All About Fat Joe’s Wife

Fat Joe is a renowned hip-hop and R&B artist.

Fat married to Lorena Cartagena in 1995.

Lorena has over 245,000 followers on Instagram.

Fat Joe has been married to his wife, Lorena Cartagena, since 1995. Before getting married, he started his career in 1992 as a member of D.I.T.C. and later pursued a solo career using the name Fat Joe da Gangsta.

Originally from New York City, Fat Joe has collaborated with big names in hip-hop and R&B, such as Lil Wayne, French Montana, Ashanti, and Remy Ma. He has also acted in movies like Happy Feet and Night School, and throughout his journey, Lorena has been by his side.

They met in the early ’90s in Miami, introduced by Joe’s manager, Steve Lobel. According to both Lorena and Joe, it was “love at first sight,” as shared in the 2017 documentary Unsung.

Joe and Lorena have a total of three kids. Joe has two sons named Joey and Ryan from his past relationships, while Lorena gave birth to their daughter, Azariah, in 2006. Lorena likes to share photos on social media, featuring herself with her husband, family, and friends.

Lorena and Joe got married in 1995. In a documentary series called Origins of Hip-Hop in 2022, Joe talked about how he has stayed devoted to Lorena since they got married more than 25 years ago.

Lorena and Joe became parents to their only child, a daughter named Azariah, born on May 12, 2006. In addition to Azariah, Joe has two sons from relationships before Joey, born when Joe was 19, and Ryan, born in the mid-’90s.

In 2017, Joe was featured on a show called Unsung, which tells the stories of famous R&B, soul, and hip-hop artists. The series also covered Wyclef Jean, James Brown, Ice-T, Jagged Edge, and SWV. The episode included interviews with Joe’s past collaborators like 50 Cent, DJ Khaled, and Remy Ma, as well as his family. Joe’s son Ryan and daughter Azariah praised their dad’s parenting, and Lorena shared their love story.

Lorena loves using Instagram and has more than 245,000 followers. She regularly posts pictures of her husband on her account. On Father’s Day in 2023, she honored him with a bunch of photos, showing Joe with their kids and with his own dad.

Lorena has famous friends, too, not just Joe. She shared pictures on Instagram chilling with Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, and Mary J. Blige. They also went to Jennifer Lopez’s 50th birthday party in 2019 with DJ Khaled, Ashanti, and Jennifer’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

