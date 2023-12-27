Who is Mariah Riddlesprigger? All About Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Fiancée

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks basketball star, is known as the “Greek Freak.”

His fiancée is Mariah Riddlesprigger, and they have three kids: Liam Charles, Maverick Shai, and Eva Brooke.

Liam was born on February 11, 2020, and celebrated the Bucks’ NBA title win in July 2021.

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the basketball star for the Milwaukee Bucks, has a strong support system. Besides his basketball fans who fondly call him the “Greek Freak,” his biggest supporters include his fiancée, Mariah Riddlesprigger, and their three kids. While details about the early days of their relationship are not widely known, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur now have a family of five.

They welcomed sons Liam Charles and Maverick Shai in 2020 and 2021, and daughter Eva Brooke in 2023. Let’s find out more about the woman who captured the heart of the Greek basketball star, Mariah Riddlesprigger.

They had their first son, Liam, on February 11, 2020. Liam is often seen supporting Antetokounmpo at his games with Riddlesprigger. He was also there to celebrate when the Bucks won the NBA title in July 2021.

In May 2023, Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger announced on Instagram that they were going to have their third baby. They posted a cute picture of their expanding family in front of a balloon arch with pink and blue colors and a sign that read “BABY.”

In September 2021, the happy parents revealed that they had a new addition to their family, a daughter named Eva Brooke. Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger posted a picture of Eva in her car seat, with Maverick and Liam on either side.

In September 2023, after sharing the gender of their third baby, the couple subtly let everyone know that they are getting married.

Advertisement

As per her LinkedIn profile, Riddlesprigger went to Rice University in Houston, Texas, from 2010 to 2014. She graduated with a degree in sports management and sociology. During her time as a student, she interned for two years at the NBA Summer League. After finishing college, she worked in basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Riddlesprigger is a very supportive fiancée and has been there for Antetokounmpo during some of his important moments. In 2019, she joined him at the NBA Awards when he was named MVP. The couple, along with their two sons, also attended the premiere of the Disney+ biopic, Rise, which tells the true story of Giannis and his brothers becoming the first trio of siblings to each win an NBA championship title.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by @caff.foundation

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo is not the sole athlete in the family. Riddlesprigger was involved in volleyball during her high school and college years, playing as an outside hitter. In her senior year of high school, she earned the titles of team captain and team MVP. Later, she continued her volleyball journey at Rice University.

Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger are both dedicated to helping others. When their second son, Maverick, was born in September 2021, the couple organized a diaper drive and fundraiser for the Milwaukee Diaper Mission. In just a week, they raised $38,000 and gathered 20,000 diapers to support the cause.

Despite Antetokounmpo’s busy basketball schedule and Riddlesprigger’s business commitments, the couple always makes time for their family. They’ve posted many adorable family moments on social media, like a Halloween costume picture in 2021. In the photo shared on Riddlesprigger’s Instagram, Antetokounmpo dressed as the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz, Riddlesprigger was Dorothy, and their two sons were the Lion and the Scarecrow.

Also Read Who is Michelle Yeoh’s Husband? All You Need To Know About Him! Yeoh and Todt met in June 2004 in Shanghai. They got engaged...