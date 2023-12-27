Who is Michelle Yeoh’s Husband? All You Need To Know About Him!

Yeoh and Todt met in June 2004 in Shanghai.

They got engaged in July 2004 and remained engaged for 19 years.

Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar in 2023.

The actress and former Ferrari CEO met for the first time in June 2004 in Shanghai and instantly connected. Just a month later, they got engaged. Since then, they have been there for important moments in each other’s lives, such as Yeoh winning an Oscar in 2023. This win made her the first Asian woman to ever receive the Best Actress Oscar.

Todt was born on February 26, 1946, in Pierrefort, Cantal, France. After finishing high school, he attended the Ecole des Cadres School of Economics and Business in Paris before entering the world of motorsports.

Todt has been involved in motorsport for a long time. He began as a co-driver in 1966 and achieved success by winning the Manufacturers’ World Rally Championship in 1981. After retiring from co-driving, he worked as the Director of Racing for Peugeot until 1993. Later, he joined Scuderia Ferrari and eventually became the CEO of Ferrari from 2004 to 2008.

The pair got engaged in July 2004 and remained engaged for a total of 19 years, which is precisely 6,992 days, before finally getting married in Geneva on July 27, 2023. Yeoh and Todt had a small and private civil ceremony for their wedding. The actress wore a white silk blouse with a ruffled skirt, and her now-husband was dressed in a blue suit for the special day.

Throughout their nearly two-decade relationship, the couple has backed each other in their careers. Yeoh has been seen cheering for Todt at different motor races, like the British Grand Prix, while Todt has supported Yeoh at Hollywood events. He stood by her when she made history as the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar. The couple appeared on the red carpet and at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, holding hands as Yeoh proudly displayed her Oscar.

