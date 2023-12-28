Advertisement
Who is Nicole Brydon Bloom? All About Justin Theroux’s Girlfriend

  • Bloom graduated from Elon University in 2017 with an acting degree.
  • She has a notable resume with roles in shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Affair, and 1BR.
  • Bloom’s father, David Bloom, passed away during the Iraq War in 2003, but he was honored through social media tributes.
In February 2023, rumors started swirling about a possible romance between Justin Theroux from The Leftovers and actress Nicole Brydon Bloom. Even though they were seen together in New York City in October 2023, the pair haven’t spoken publicly about their relationship.

Nicole Brydon Bloom graduated from Elon University in 2017 with a degree in acting. Initially a journalism major, she shifted to acting after getting inspired by Elon’s theater productions, which emphasized authenticity and risk-taking.

Moving from regional theater in Kentucky to TV, Bloom has built a notable resume with roles in shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Affair, and 1BR. She got a significant opportunity playing Caroline Stuyvesant in season 2 of The Gilded Age, a series by Julian Fellowes, the creator of Downton Abbey.

Bloom faced tragedy at a young age when her father, David Bloom, a well-known NBC News journalist, passed away while covering the Iraq War in 2003. Despite the heartbreak, she consistently honors her father’s memory through tributes on social media.

The rumored couple was first linked in February 2023 at a Netflix event and later added fuel to the rumors with public displays of affection six months later. Their relationship made its Instagram debut in December 2023 when Theroux joined Bloom at her twin sister’s wedding.

Apart from acting, Bloom shares her love for travel on social media. Documenting trips to European destinations like Barcelona and Paris, as well as adventures with fellow actors, showcases her vibrant and explorative spirit.

