Who is Sunrise Coigney? All About Mark Ruffalo’s Wife

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney’s love story dates back to a long time ago. The She-Hulk actor and Coigney first encountered each other in 1998 in Los Angeles, and for Ruffalo, it was love at first sight.

Before becoming successful in Hollywood, Ruffalo mentions that Coigney helped him out in the early stages of his career. “I was living in a converted garage, and she was there for that, she was game,” he added. “She believed in me.”

The couple got married in June 2000 and later had three kids. In June 2023, Ruffalo and Coigney marked 23 years of being married.

“Happy 23 years, my friend, my partner, my lover,” the 13 Going on 30 star wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo from the couple’s wedding. “Everything beautiful in our lives comes from you. You also happen to keep this whole shambling enterprise on the rails. I admire you and love you.”

Coigney was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has lived in many different states since then. She traveled a lot during her youth and later lived with Ruffalo in Los Angeles, but she found a special love for upstate New York.

She and her family live in Callicoon, a small and friendly town surrounded by nature, providing a peaceful escape.

Before becoming a parent, Coigney was an actress in the early 2000s, appearing in various TV shows and movies. According to IMDb, she was in the TV show “100 Centre Street” and the thriller “Campfire Stories” in 2001. In 2003, she acted alongside Ruffalo in the movie “The Cut.”

After getting married in June 2000, the couple had three children together. Their first, a son named Keen, was born in June 2001. Four years later, they had their first daughter, Bella Noche, in May 2005, and their second daughter, Odette, arrived in October 2007.

Coigney put her personal passions aside to take care of her kids. Ruffalo constantly recognizes his wife for being a “strong” and “fierce” mom to their kids and always posts tributes to her on Instagram detailing all that she does.

Now that her kids are older, Coigney can follow her passions and pursue the creative career she always desired. The mother of three owns Sunny’s Pop, a shop with carefully chosen treasures in Narrowsburg, New York.

Coigney and Ruffalo frequently express their love through sweet messages and attend important Hollywood events together, always showing support for each other. In December 2023, Coigney and their oldest daughter, Bella Noche, accompanied Ruffalo to the London premiere of his movie “Poor Things.”

