Who is Yanni Hufnagel? A Brief Look At His Life!

Yanni was born on August 26, 1982, in New York.

Yanni is known for his work in business and basketball coaching.

He faced controversy in 2015 leading to his termination.

Yanni Hufnagel, born on August 26, 1982, in New York, is a well-known figure for his work in both business and basketball coaching. Currently living in Atlanta, Georgia, Yanni has made a name for himself not just on the basketball court but also as the founder of Lemon Perfect, a successful venture with a net worth of USD 10.37 million.

Starting his coaching career with the New Jersey Nets and later contributing to player development at the University of Oklahoma, Yanni worked with talents like Blake Griffin. He then had roles at Harvard, Vanderbilt, and California, facing controversy in 2015 that led to his termination.

Undeterred, he later became an assistant coach at the University of Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team before pursuing his entrepreneurial journey.

At 41, Yanni shifted from coaching to becoming the Founder and CEO of The Lemon Perfect Company. Despite controversies, his coaching experience with teams like Harvard Crimson and California Golden Bears left a lasting impact. In 2017, he entered the beverage industry with Lemon Perfect, which gained celebrity attention, including from Beyoncé.

Yanni Hufnagel, deeply connected to his Jewish heritage, grew up in Scarsdale, New York, and started his sports journey with lacrosse. Despite challenges in varsity basketball, his passion led him to become a color commentator for the team’s games on local TV.

Academically, he attended Pennsylvania State University before transferring to Cornell University, graduating in 2006 with a degree in Industrial and Labor Relations.

