Who was Brooke Raia? All About Blase Raia’s wife

On December 19, 2023, a very sad thing happened to Brooke Raia. She lost her life in an upsetting way involving her husband, Blase Raia. This happened in their home in Greenwood while they were having a big argument.
Police reports tell us that the argument got bad, and sadly, Blase Raia shot Brooke with a handgun and then took his own life. This left their five kids without their parents. The Logan Township Police Department is looking into what happened.
Brooke and Blase got married in 2022 after being together for a while. They were raising a family of five in Greenwood, Pennsylvania. They both loved racing, which brought a lot of energy to their relationship. But it was a big shock to the racing community when Blase shot Brooke, making people rethink their ideas about their seemingly happy relationship.
Brooke Raia was born on September 11, 1989, and she was the daughter of Don W. Zimmerman and Brenda L. Zimmerman. She grew up in Altoona, Pennsylvania, with her siblings Heather, Shawn M. Zimmerman, and Tyler M. Zimmerman. Brooke went to Williamsburg High School, and at the time of her passing, she worked at Traficante Family Chiropractic and also at an Amazon warehouse in Altoona.
We don’t know a lot about Brooke’s education, but she finished school in 2007 and started working at Traficante Family Chiropractic and Amazon.
