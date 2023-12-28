Who was Matt Napolitano? Education, Career & Cause of Death

Matt Napolitano, a beloved 33-year-old news anchor known for his work at Fox News Media and appearances on shows like “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2023.

His sudden departure has deeply saddened the industry, leaving a big gap that will be hard to fill. His family shared the news of his passing through a heartfelt Tweet, marking a significant loss for those who admired his work.

Earlier in the same year, Matt celebrated his marriage to his longtime partner, Ricky Whitcomb, on May 27.

Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News, honored Matt’s memory in a touching memo, highlighting his unwavering passion for journalism.

On December 25, 2023, Ricky Whitcomb, Matt’s husband, shared the sad news of Matt’s passing on Twitter. Reports suggest that Matt succumbed to a brief illness, related to an autoimmune disease he had been dealing with for almost two decades. Ricky urged the public not to spread unfounded rumors, clarifying that Matt’s death was not connected to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The journalism community is mourning Matt’s loss, acknowledging his dedication to delivering accurate and factual news.

Born in 1990 in Pennsylvania, Matt was raised in Gibsonia and completed his schooling in 2008. He went on to study communications at Hofstra University, earning his bachelor’s degree in 2012.

Matt began his career at FOX News in 2015 as a writer for the SiriusXM news channel “FOX News Headlines 24/7.” Over the years, he showcased his writing, producing, and on-air delivery skills, excelling as a sports reporter. After a break, Matt returned to FOX News Audio as an update anchor and reporter, contributing across all FOX Audio platforms. His influence extended to FOX Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” where he covered various sports headlines.

Beyond journalism, Matt displayed his competitive spirit on “Jeopardy!” in July 2020 and took a spin on “Wheel of Fortune.” With a runner-up spot on “Jeopardy!” and reaching a bonus round on “Wheel of Fortune,” Matt leaves behind a legacy of skill, passion, and dedication to informing and entertaining audiences.

