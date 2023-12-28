Who was Tom Smothers? All You Need To Know About Him!

Tom Smothers, a renowned comedian and actor, passed away at the age of 86.

Tom was born on February 2, 1937, in New York City.

In 2008, Tom received a special Emmy Award.

Tom Smothers, who was one of the famous Smothers Brothers, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, after fighting cancer. He was 86 years old.

Tom, part of the famous Smothers Brothers duo with his brother Dick, passed away at his home in Santa Rosa, California. The National Comedy Center, on behalf of his family, shared the news, noting that Tom was known for his humor, musical skills, and political satire that charmed audiences.

Dick Smothers, who is Tom Smothers’ brother and the other half of the Smothers Brothers comedy duo, expressed, “Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner. Our relationship was like a good marriage-the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

Tom Smothers, whose full name is Thomas Bolyn Smothers III, was born on February 2, 1937, in a hospital at an Army post in New York City. His dad, Major Thomas B. Smothers, was in the Navy, and his mom, Ruth, took care of their home. Unfortunately, Tom’s father, Major Thomas B. Smothers, passed away as a prisoner of war (POW) to the Japanese in 1945.

Tom and his brother Dick Smothers began as a folk duo and performed in various city clubs. They showed up on TV variety shows in the late 1950s and early 1960s, releasing albums of their stage performances.

They later got their show on CBS called The Smothers Brothers Show in 1965, but Tom didn’t think it showcased their talents well. Wanting more creative control, they launched The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in 1967. This new show was a big hit, breaking TV norms by combining satire and comedy with political and social commentary.

The Smothers Brothers, through their show, talked about politics and the Vietnam War, which CBS didn’t like. The network censored them a lot. The brothers wanted artistic freedom and control, so they went to court. CBS and the Smothers Brothers argued a lot, and eventually, the show got canceled in 1970.

After that, Tom and Dick Smothers sued CBS for breaking their contract and won $775,000 in compensation.

Tom Smothers acted in TV shows like The Julie Andrews Hours, The Twilight Zone, and The West Wing, as well as movies like Get to Know Your Rabbit, Serial, and The Informant!

Tom Smothers passed away, leaving behind his wife Marcy Carriker and children Bo and Riley Rose, along with other family members. Earlier this year, he had shared that he was fighting stage two lung cancer.

