Who is Richard Belzer? All You Need To Know About Him!

Richard Belzer is a renowned comedian and actor.

Richard has passed away at the age of 78. Belzer.

He is known for his role as Detective John Munch.

Advertisement

Richard Belzer, the funny guy who played Detective John Munch on TV shows like Homicide: Life on the Street and Law & Order: SVU, has passed away at the age of 78. He died at his home in southern France. His cousin, actor Henry Winkler, confirmed the news on social media,”Rest in peace Richard.”

For over 20 years and in 10 different series, including guest roles on shows like 30 Rock and Arrested Development, Belzer portrayed a sarcastic and conspiracy-minded detective named Munch. He started playing this character in 1993 on Homicide and continued until 2016 on Law & Order: SVU.

Belzer didn’t try out for the role. Barry Levinson, the executive producer, heard him on The Howard Stern Show and invited the comedian to audition for the part.

Starting from an unexpected start, Belzer’s character Munch became one of TV’s enduring figures, appearing with sunglasses for over 20 years. In 2008, Belzer co-authored the book “I Am Not a Cop!” with Michael Ian Black. Additionally, he contributed to books exploring conspiracy theories, including topics like the JFK assassination and Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

After getting kicked out of Dean Junior College in Massachusetts, Belzer started doing stand-up in New York in 1972. He became a regular at Catch a Rising Star and made his first appearance in a movie called The Groove Tube in 1974.

Before Saturday Night Live became popular, Belzer worked with comedians like John Belushi, Gilda Radner, and Bill Murray on the National Lampoon Radio Hour in 1975. He also became the warm-up comic for SNL, but despite promises, he only had small roles on the show.

Advertisement

Also Read Who is Chief Graig LeBlanc? All You Need To Know About Him! Graig LeBlanc, 45, Chief of Police in Opelousas, Louisiana. His wife Crystal...