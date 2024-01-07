Affan Waheed’s Clarity on Dur-e-Fishan Relationship Rumors

Affan Waheed addresses alleged marriage rumors with co-star Dur-e-Fishan Saleem.

Denies real-life wedding plans, and attributes speculation to a wedding photoshoot.

Appears on ‘Hasna Mana Hai’ to clarify and emphasize the need for discernment.

Affan Waheed, renowned actor and heartthrob, has taken a direct stand on the swirling speculations surrounding his alleged marriage to Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, his co-star from the hit drama series ‘Pardes.’ The pair’s on-screen chemistry captivated audiences, fueling rumors further when they collaborated on a wedding photoshoot. This, coupled with the circulation of speculative YouTube videos, led fans to believe that a real-life wedding might be in the works.

In a recent appearance on ‘Hasna Mana Hai,’ Affan Waheed candidly addressed the hearsay, offering a straightforward explanation. According to him, participating in a wedding shoot alongside a beloved on-screen couple inevitably stirs up rumors, transforming them into what he termed as “fake news.” The actor’s clarification aimed to set the record straight, emphasizing the need for discernment when interpreting such scenarios.

Affan, known for his introverted disposition, shed light on his approach to friendships within the entertainment industry. Disclosing that he maintains a small circle of friends, he outlined specific qualities he values in his companions. These include navigating his mood swings without taking them personally and the importance of being a good listener, even when he may be in the wrong, without passing judgment.

By addressing the rumors with transparency and offering insights into his friendship criteria, Affan Waheed has provided a glimpse into his personal life and professional relationships, giving fans a more nuanced understanding of the situation.

