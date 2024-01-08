Is Minecraft Maestro Notch Dead? Rumors Spark Trending Concerns

Following his abrupt withdrawal from social media platforms, Markus Alexej Persson, better known as Notch, the mastermind behind Minecraft, has left fans questioning the details of his personal life, sparking rumors of his demise.

A prominent Swedish video game developer, Notch founded the acclaimed company Mojang Studios’ and introduced the initial version of Minecraft in 2009, achieving monumental success. The pre-release garnered a staggering 10 million copies in sales before its official launch in 2011.

Post the triumph of Minecraft and the Mojang Studios enterprise, Notch opted to sell the company to Microsoft in 2014. Despite the transaction, he retained the majority of the shares, propelling him into the billionaire ranks.

However, after attaining worldwide fame, Notch mysteriously vanished from public view, refraining from sharing any updates or images of his life on social media. This sudden disappearance fueled widespread speculation about his well-being, with some speculating that he might have passed away. Yet, as of now, there is no official confirmation regarding Notch’s current status.

Is Notch Dead? Rumors Death Hoax About Minecraft Creator Death Hoax

This isn’t the first time that rumors of Notch’s demise have circulated on the internet. On numerous occasions, various news outlets reported on the same topic.

In 2012, false rumors circulated about Notch’s death, claiming it was due to heart failure. Similarly, in 2019, a hoax suggested he had died from a drug overdose. The latest speculation arises from a circulating screenshot on Twitter, alleging his demise on January 6, 2024, accompanied by the hashtag RIPNotch.

Despite widespread reposts and apparent grief among netizens, Notch’s Twitter account remains active. He posted tweets on both January 6 and 7, discussing the need to articulate his thoughts more efficiently and sharing a humorous remark, indicative of his continued presence on social media. These recent tweets provide evidence that Notch is alive and well, despite the circulating misinformation.

Notch’s Mysterious Online Behavior And Controversial Posts Fuel Death Hoaxes

Frequent death hoaxes surrounding Notch may be attributed to his enigmatic online presence. His interactions with followers vary, with periods of consistent engagement followed by mysterious disappearances. Notch’s reputation took a hit after selling Minecraft to Microsoft, marked by controversial posts like the right-wing slogan “It’s OK to be white” and unfounded claims about fines for pronoun use.

These provocative statements strained relations between Notch and Microsoft, evident in his absence from significant events, including the 10th anniversary of Minecraft at Mojang Studios. Despite the mystery surrounding him, Notch seems to be thriving in a low-key lifestyle with his family, distancing himself from media attention.

