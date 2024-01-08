Is NRA’s New President, Andrew Arulanandam, of Indian Descent?

Andrew Arulanandam has stepped into the role of interim CEO and Executive Vice President at the National Rifle Association (NRA), succeeding the former CEO Wayne LaPierre. With a longstanding tenure at the NRA, Arulanandam has been a prominent advocate for gun rights, passionately expressing his views on America’s Second Amendment laws.

Amidst his new position, curiosity arises about Arulanandam’s ethnicity, leading many to question whether he has Indian roots. Exploring his life and details on Wikipedia has become a topic of interest for those seeking more information about the NRA’s current leader.

The Mystery Of Andrew Arulanandam: Is he Indian?Internet Searches For NRA CEO’s Face

Despite the widespread online buzz surrounding Andrew Arulanandam, the public is still in the dark about his appearance. The National Rifle Association (NRA) has not shared any official pictures of him, and there is no social media account under the name Andrew Arulanandam. It seems that Andrew values his privacy, as he has not taken to social media platforms to engage with the public, contributing to the mystery surrounding his personal life.

Advertisement

While Andrew Arulanandam maintains a low online profile, certain details about him have surfaced. Reports indicate that Andrew Arulanandam hails from Sri Lanka in terms of ethnicity, dispelling notions of him being Indian. Although his precise age remains undisclosed, he was born in the late 1970s in the United States, where he was raised throughout his life.

Being a U.S. citizen, Arulanandam is entitled to work for American government organizations, contributing to his current role with the National Rifle Association. The confusion surrounding his Indian heritage stemmed from a post on Twitter.

The caption on the post read, “Another Indian CEO; this one different kind! Andrew Arulanandam is the new interim CEO of NRA.”

The person who made the post also added a picture of a man, implying that the person is Andrew Arulanandam. However, the pictures and his claims about Andrew Arulanandam being an Indian were fake.

Advertisement

Confusion Over NRA Interim CEO Andrew Arulanandam’s Identity On Twitter

The Twitter user who shared the post is facing criticism for disseminating misleading information without adequate verification. Yet, some comments in the thread suggest that it could have been an inadvertent error. It has been revealed that the image shared, purportedly of Andrew Arulanandam, actually depicts another Sri Lankan professional.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the individual in the shared picture is Bernard Arulanandam, not Andrew. In the absence of official images of Andrew Arulanandam, confusion has arisen, leading some to mistakenly identify Bernard as Andrew.

Speculations on Twitter even went as far as suggesting that Bernard might have adopted the name Andrew recently, which has been debunked. Crucially, neither Andrew Arulanandam nor Bernard is of Indian descent.

The assumption of Andrew being Indian may be linked to his last name, Arulanandam, which is common in both India and Sri Lanka. The shared roots between Sri Lanka and certain regions in India may contribute to the misconception about Andrew’s ethnicity.

Advertisement

Also Read Who is Paola Sasso? Mexican Model & Instagram Sensation [caption id="attachment_1001028" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Besides social media, Paola loves partying all night....