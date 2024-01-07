Who are Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey’s kids? See Them

Since embarking on their family journey in 2012, Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey have been thoroughly enjoying parenthood. Following their 2011 wedding in Austin, the couple welcomed their son Camden a year later. Subsequently, their family expanded with the arrival of their daughter Brooklyn in 2015, followed by their son Phoenix the following year. Nick loves “the craziness” of raising kids, the “What’s Left on Me” singer told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2017, adding, “[It’s] part of the fun. … You’ve got to embrace that side of it. Every day I wake the kids up. Morning time is kind of ‘daddy time,’ and that’s something I look forward to every day.”

When it comes to Camden, Brooklyn, and Phoenix’s personalities, the eldest seems to be following in his father’s footsteps the most. “He’s into music and he loves to sing,” the Kentucky native gushed to Us at the time. “We’ll put him to bed, and on the monitor, we’ll hear singing going on in his bedroom — and who knows what he’s singing about, but you’ll hear him singing away!”

Expressing a conscious effort, the couple emphasizes the significance of demonstrating affection to their three children. They conveyed to Us in March 2021 that they consider it crucial to set examples of compassion while ensuring it remains appropriate for their kids.

Vanessa explained, “We hug and kiss. We’ll do a sandwich where it’s Mommy and Daddy hugging you in the middle and kissing you in the middle. That physical connection is very important and that show of affection. … We need to remind ourselves that physical touch is good and OK. They don’t [get grossed out], thankfully.”

Continue scrolling to witness the family’s most adorable moments throughout the years, ranging from coordinated holiday pajamas to enjoyable vacations together.

Baby Girl

Vanessa looked down at her sleeping newborn daughter, who rested peacefully on her shoulder.

Toy Story

Wishing you a joyful Halloween! In October 2015, the family of four dazzled in elaborate costumes inspired by the classic Disney movie.

Miracle Baby

In December 2016, Vanessa’s baby grasped onto her finger.

Happy Holidays

The actress coordinated with “Santa’s little helpers” the next year.

