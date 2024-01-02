Who is AJ McLean? All You Need To Know About Him!

AJ McLean was born on January 9, 1978, in West Palm Beach, Florida. He faced speech challenges as a child, dealing with a lisp and stutter. Raised by his mother and grandparents after his parents’ divorce, AJ discovered his love for performing early on, engaging in dance, modeling, and acting.

At 14, AJ joined the Backstreet Boys, a group that gained immense popularity in the late ’90s and early 2000s. Despite facing personal struggles, including substance abuse during the band’s peak, AJ went on to embark on a solo career in 2008, releasing albums like “Have It All,” “Naked,” and “Long Road.”

In addition to his music career, AJ explored various ventures, such as launching Skulleeroz Vapor for e-cigarettes and a nail polish line called Ava Dean Beauty. He also ventured into television with appearances on shows like Dancing with the Stars and Fashion Hero.

Despite his past challenges, AJ prioritized his health and fitness in recent years, adopting a sober lifestyle and maintaining a strict diet. Unfortunately, he and his wife Rochelle announced their divorce on New Year’s Day 2024 after 12 years of marriage. AJ’s journey reflects growth and resilience, and he now actively supports others on similar paths.

