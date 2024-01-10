Who is Amanda Pacheco? All About Wilmer Valderrama’s Fiancée

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco Engaged in 2020 after meeting through a friend in 2019.

Public connection began in April 2019 when they were spotted shopping together in Los Angeles.

Amanda Pacheco is known for The Good Magician, The Way, and Turbo Racer: Alpha.

Advertisement

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco got engaged in 2020 after meeting through a friend in 2019. They marked various milestones together, including announcing their pregnancy in December 2020 and welcoming their daughter, Nakano Oceana, in February 2021.

Despite the quick progression, Valderrama mentions that he and the model were both in agreement about the timing of their relationship.

The couple’s public connection began in April 2019 when they were spotted shopping together in Los Angeles. In June of the same year, they attended the wedding celebrations of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in France.

Pacheco models for Scout Model & Talent Agency, often posting photos on Instagram showcasing her work with bathing suits, bridal outfits, and more. Apart from modeling, she’s also a scuba divemaster, certified by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), as mentioned in her Instagram bio.

In December 2020, Lauren shared the exciting news that she was expecting their first child. Their daughter, Nakano Oceana, was born on February 15, 2021.

Valderrama mentions that he and Pacheco have put effort into talking and keeping each other updated, celebrating their daughter’s achievements along the journey.

Advertisement

In January 2024, Pacheco and Valderrama had a night out at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. Pacheco looked amazing in a gown inspired by a tuxedo, and Valderrama wore a black suit.

Also Read Who is Ben Smith-Petersen? All About Riley Keough’s Husband Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen married in 2015. They met while filming...