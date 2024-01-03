Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Who is Aubrey Paige? All About Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend

Who is Aubrey Paige? All About Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend

Articles
Advertisement
Who is Aubrey Paige? All About Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend

Who is Aubrey Paige? All About Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend

Advertisement
  • Paige, known for her modeling career with Genetics Model Management, has been supportive of Seacrest.
  • Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Petcosky began dating in 2021.
  • They first met during Memorial Day celebrations in the Hamptons in May 2021.
Advertisement

In Hollywood, people love gossiping about celebrity romances, and one story that has everyone talking is the love story of TV personality Ryan Seacrest and model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. They started dating in 2021 and have been sharing their relationship on social media and making headlines with public appearances.

They first got linked during Memorial Day celebrations in the Hamptons in May 2021. Over time, their relationship grew, and they made their first red carpet-appearance together a year later. Even though they keep things private, Paige has been supportive of Seacrest, especially during his farewell from “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in April 2023.

Aubrey Paige is not just known for dating Seacrest but also for her modeling career with Genetics Model Management. She started with a campaign for Dick’s Sporting Goods and often shares her professional life on Instagram.

Paige is originally from Binghamton, New York, but moved to Austin, Texas, for a degree in fashion marketing before settling in Los Angeles. She expressed gratitude to her parents for their support during her move.

Paige has become part of Seacrest’s social circle, going on double dates with celebrities like Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Even Seacrest’s former co-host, Kelly Ripa, approves of Paige, expressing excitement about her on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Although they keep details about their relationship private, Seacrest has hinted at future plans, like the idea of having children. However, he’s in no hurry to get married, emphasizing the importance of being happy in the present moment.

Advertisement

Also Read

Who is Tim Loden? All About Yvonne Strahovski’s Husband
Who is Tim Loden? All About Yvonne Strahovski’s Husband

Yvonne Strahovski is an Australian actress. She is best known for roles...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story