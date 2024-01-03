Who is Aubrey Paige? All About Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend

Paige, known for her modeling career with Genetics Model Management, has been supportive of Seacrest.

In Hollywood, people love gossiping about celebrity romances, and one story that has everyone talking is the love story of TV personality Ryan Seacrest and model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. They started dating in 2021 and have been sharing their relationship on social media and making headlines with public appearances.

They first got linked during Memorial Day celebrations in the Hamptons in May 2021. Over time, their relationship grew, and they made their first red carpet-appearance together a year later. Even though they keep things private, Paige has been supportive of Seacrest, especially during his farewell from “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in April 2023.

Aubrey Paige is not just known for dating Seacrest but also for her modeling career with Genetics Model Management. She started with a campaign for Dick’s Sporting Goods and often shares her professional life on Instagram.

Paige is originally from Binghamton, New York, but moved to Austin, Texas, for a degree in fashion marketing before settling in Los Angeles. She expressed gratitude to her parents for their support during her move.

Paige has become part of Seacrest’s social circle, going on double dates with celebrities like Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Even Seacrest’s former co-host, Kelly Ripa, approves of Paige, expressing excitement about her on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Although they keep details about their relationship private, Seacrest has hinted at future plans, like the idea of having children. However, he’s in no hurry to get married, emphasizing the importance of being happy in the present moment.

