Who is Avan Jogia? All About Halsey’s Rumored Boyfriend

Jogia, born on February 9, 1992, is known for his role in Nickelodeon’s show Victorious.

Halsey and Avan Jogia are making headlines as a couple. People started thinking they were dating when they were seen on a date in Los Angeles in September 2023. About a month later, Halsey, who goes by she/they pronouns, pretty much confirmed their relationship by sharing pictures with Jogia on Instagram.

Halsey is rumored to be dating Avan Jogia about six months after breaking up with her ex-boyfriend Alex Aydin. She has a child with Alex named Ender Ridley. Now, let’s find out more about Halsey’s possible new boyfriend, Avan Jogia.

Jogia was born on February 9, 1992, in Vancouver, Canada, to parents Wendy and Mike Jogia. He has an older brother named Ketan, who works as a music producer. Instead of finishing high school at Killarney Secondary, Jogia left at 17 to focus on acting. He moved to Los Angeles with a plan to jumpstart his career within six months.

Jogia became famous for being the main character on Nickelodeon’s show Victorious. He played Beck Oliver, one of the eight main teenagers at Hollywood Arts High School. In the series, he acted alongside Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Leon Thomas III, and Matt Bennett. His frequent scene partner was Elizabeth Gillies, who played Jade West, Beck’s girlfriend.

Victorious aired for four seasons, running from 2010 to 2013. However, in January 2023, Jogia shared with Teen Vogue that he doesn’t remember his Nickelodeon days with happiness.

After the popular show Victorious on Nickelodeon, Avan Jogia joined ABC to act in the mystery drama Twisted. In the series, he played Danny Desai, a 16-year-old accused of killing his aunt. However, the show only lasted for one season.

Jogia became a director in 2023 with his first film, Door Mouse. The thriller follows Mouse, a young comic book writer who works at a burlesque club. Jogia wrote the script at 23 out of frustration with how Hollywood sees actors of color.

Actor and musician Avan Jogia, known for his role in Victorious, also has a creative side as a writer. On September 17, 2019, he and his brother Ketan released an album called Mixed Feelings: Poems and Stories under the name Saint Ivory. Before the album, Avan published a poetry book with the same title, and the album was inspired by his book tour.

Halsey and Jogia have been rumored to be dating since September 2023 when they were seen kissing on a date night. Entertainment Tonight reported that they were also spotted holding hands and hugging outside the Cara Hotel in Los Feliz. Three months before that, they were photographed on a vacation in Spain together.

Even though neither Halsey nor Jogia has talked about their relationship publicly, they’ve posted several pictures together on Instagram. In October, Jogia shared Halloween photos of them, with him as a pirate and Halsey as a mermaid. A few days earlier, Halsey posted pictures of them in matching all-black outfits, holding hands.

