Who is Bryan Abasolo? All About Rachel Lindsay’s Husband

Bryan Abasolo, 43, gained fame from “The Bachelorette” Season 13.

He is the owner and CEO of Beverly Hills Disc and Laser Therapy Center.

Abasolo filed for divorce on December 2, 2023, in a Los Angeles court, citing unresolved differences.

Bryan Abasolo, aged 43, gained fame from being on “The Bachelorette” Season 13 and marrying Rachel Lindsay. Now, he’s active on social media, particularly Instagram, where he shares videos of his chiropractic treatments.

Bryan runs the Beverly Hills Disc and Laser Therapy Center as its owner and CEO. Recently, news surfaced about his separation from Rachel Lindsay after four years of marriage, but the reasons behind it remain undisclosed, leaving fans curious about what led to the end of their prominent relationship.

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay are getting a divorce because they can’t work out their differences. Abasolo filed for divorce on December 2, 2023, in a Los Angeles court, and in the documents, he mentioned the issues that led to the split.

In the divorce papers, Abasolo is asking for financial support from Lindsay and wants her to cover his legal fees. They first met on the TV show ‘The Bachelorette in 2017, got engaged, and got married in 2019.

However, after more than four years of marriage, they’ve decided to go their separate ways. It’s worth noting that they don’t have any kids together.

Bryan Abasolo, born on February 15, 1980, grew up in Florida, USA, with his parents Joseph and Olga Abasolo. He finished school in 1998 and went on to the University of Florida, where he studied Sociology and got his Bachelor’s degree. After that, he pursued a doctorate in Chiropractic at Palmer College of Chiropractic, graduating in 2004.

Dr. Bryan Abasolo is a chiropractor with more than fourteen years of experience. He is licensed in both California and Florida. Dr. Abasolo specializes in relieving neck and back pain without resorting to surgery or medications. He works at the Beverly Hills Disc & Laser Therapy Center.

In 2017, he gained fame on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” Season 13. During the show, he got engaged to and later married the former ‘Bachelorette,’ Rachel Lindsay.

Bryan, also known as “Dr. Abs,” is passionate about a healthy lifestyle and has five key principles: using natural health solutions, staying active, eating nutritious food, taking supplements, and maintaining a positive mindset. Besides being a chiropractor, he is certified in nutrition and personal training.

Through his Dr. Abs Weight Loss coaching platform, he helps people reach their body goals. You might recognize him from TV shows like ‘The Doctors,’ where he discusses his weight loss program and the advantages of chiropractic care.

