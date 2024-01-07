Who is Chief Graig LeBlanc? All You Need To Know About Him!

Graig LeBlanc, 45, Chief of Police in Opelousas, Louisiana.

His wife Crystal was shot in a shooting incident involving Officer Savannah Butler.

LeBlanc, born in 1978, has been with the police department since 1997.

Graig LeBlanc, a 45-year-old Chief of Police in Opelousas, Louisiana, and his wife Crystal recently got hurt in a shooting involving another police officer named Savannah Butler. It turns out Graig was having an affair with Butler, and when Crystal confronted her about it, shots were fired, injuring the LeBlanc couple.

Luckily, they are now safe, but Savannah is facing charges for the incident. Graig has been with the police department since 1997, taking on different roles before becoming Opelousas Chief of Police in 2023. Keep an eye out for updates on this ongoing situation.

On the night of December 22, 2023, Sheriff Captain Crystal LeBlanc went to Garnet Drive to talk to her husband, Chief Graig LeBlanc, who was at Butler’s place. When Chief LeBlanc came out, there was an argument, and Butler, holding a gun, showed up at the door.

In an attempt to grab the gun from Butler, Chief LeBlanc got shot in the hand, accidentally hitting his wife, Crystal, in the arm. They both got medical help afterward.

The Sheriff’s Office thinks Butler tried to clean up the scene before telling them, which led to an obstruction of justice charge. Butler is facing four charges: two for accidental injuries, one for obstructing justice, and one for using a gun illegally.

Two of these charges are serious, and one is less severe. Also, Captain Crystal LeBlanc got a trespassing notice for going onto Butler’s property.

While the investigation goes on, both Captain LeBlanc and Officer Butler are on leave from their jobs.

Graig LeBlanc, born in Louisiana in March 1978, grew up in Opelousas with his brother Craig. They went to Opelousas Senior High School.

After graduating in 1996, Graig went to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and got a Paralegal Certificate.

In his career, Graig took courses at different places, like Traffic Accident Reconstruction at Northwestern University, Advanced Gang Investigation at the University of North Florida, and Homicide Investigation at the Public Agency Training Council, as mentioned in his CV.

Graig LeBlanc started working in law enforcement in 1997 as a Deputy Sheriff with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department. After a year, he became a Police Officer with the Opelousas Police Department and was later promoted to Police Sergeant in February 2000. Over the years, he climbed the ranks, eventually becoming a Detective Lieutenant, where he served for more than 13 years.

In January 2019, LeBlanc returned to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department as a Detective Sergeant. Currently, he proudly holds the position of Opelousas Police Chief, which he won through a successful election in 2023.

