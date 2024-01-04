Who is Christopher Preciado? All You Need To Know About Her!

Christopher Preciado was born in 2004 in Texas.

Christopher was arrested in San Antonio for Murder.

She has been arrested in connection with the deaths of Savannah Soto and Matthew Guerra.

Advertisement

A 19-year-old Texan named Christopher Preciado has been arrested by San Antonio police in connection with the deaths of Savannah Soto and Matthew Guerra, a young couple, and Savannah was pregnant.

The tragic incident occurred a week before the arrest. Video footage helped the police apprehend Christopher and his father, Ramon Preciado. It’s unclear why this happened, but Christopher is suspected of being involved in the murder, possibly pulling the trigger. There are allegations that his father helped dispose of the bodies. The investigation is ongoing to understand the details of this heartbreaking incident.

Savannah Soto, who was pregnant and from San Antonio, disappeared on December 22, 2023, when she was supposed to go to the hospital for labor. Her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, was also missing. The family was worried about how Guerra treated Savannah and reported them missing to the Leon Valley Police Department.

The San Antonio Police Department issued a CLEAR alert to help find Savannah. Unfortunately, on December 26, 2023, the police found both Savannah and Matthew Guerra dead in a parked Kia Optima. They had been shot, resulting in a heartbreaking ending.

After Soto and Guerra were found dead, the police worked harder to find those responsible. They looked at surveillance videos and asked the public for help in identifying people near the crime scene—a black pickup truck and a silver Kia Optima.

A big lead came from Savannah’s phone, which helped the FBI locate the pickup truck and eventually the suspects’ house. Ramon Preciado, the father, cooperated with the police during their visit. Both father and son were questioned intensely, and a judge granted a warrant.

Advertisement

Further investigation revealed that Christopher shot the couple, and his father, Ramon, moved the bodies. Investigators think a failed drug deal might have caused the tragedy.

Christopher is charged with capital murder, while Ramon faces charges for abusing a corpse. The pursuit of justice continues as authorities dig deeper into this disturbing case.

Christopher Preciado, born in 2004 in Texas, grew up in San Antonio and recently graduated from Marshall High School in 2023. His dad is Ramon Preciado, but details about his mom are unclear.

Also Read Who is Pam Van Sant? All About Treat Williams’ Wife Treat Williams is known for "Everwood" and "Hair" fame. He Married Pamela...