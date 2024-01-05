Who is Dan Marburger? All You Need To Know About Him!

Dan Marburger, a 56-year-old principal at Perry Community Schools.

He was involved in a shooting incident involving a 17-year-old student named Dylan Butler.

Dan’s career includes teaching social studies, computer skills, athletic director, and middle school administrator.

Dan Marburger, a 56-year-old principal at Perry Community Schools, recently faced a tragic incident involving a 17-year-old student named Dylan Butler. The attack resulted in the loss of a sixth-grader’s life and left Dan and four others injured. Sadly, Dylan also passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and authorities found an explosive device on the school premises.

Dan has dedicated 30 years to Perry Community Schools, contributing passionately to the educational community. Before becoming a principal, he was a college football player at Central College and is a father of five. Known as the “gentle giant” for his warm nature, Dan recently underwent surgery and is now stable, but he is heartbroken over the tragic deaths in the incident.

On January 4, 2024, at 7:37 a.m., something really scary happened at Perry High School. A student named Dylan Butler caused a lot of trouble by shooting people. The police came quickly, but sadly, one student died, and five others, including the principal, got hurt.

Surprisingly, Principal Dan Marburger was a hero. He did something very brave during the shooting to help others get away safely. Even though he got hurt, his actions saved many lives.

To make things even scarier, the police found a homemade bomb in the school. Thankfully, experts were able to safely take it apart, stopping another terrible event from happening.

Dan Marburger, who is now 56 years old, was born in Iowa, USA, in June 1967. He comes from a Christian family and is the youngest of six siblings. Dan had an upbringing filled with both challenges and exciting experiences in the business and farming worlds.

He grew up in Sabula and attended East Central High School. After graduating, he decided to continue his education. In 1985, he finished his studies at Central College, where he earned a degree in social studies education. However, Dan’s passion for learning didn’t stop there.

In 1989, he proudly achieved a master’s degree in educational administration from Drake University. Apart from academics, Dan was active in sports during his college years. He demonstrated his athleticism by playing football at Central College and showcasing his golf skills in various tournaments.

After finishing school, Dan started working in education. At first, he taught social studies for four years at East Central Community High School. Later, he switched to teaching middle school students computer skills for another two years.

Dan didn’t just stick to teaching; he took on different roles. He worked in physical education, became an athletic director, and eventually became a middle school administrator.

His strong leadership skills didn’t go unnoticed, and he was promoted to be the principal of Perry High School. Dan’s career shows that he worked hard, loved what he did, and was dedicated to making a positive impact on education.

