Who is Danneel Ackles? All About Jensen Ackles’ Wife

Jensen Ackles is known for “Supernatural,” and his wife Danneel.

Jensen started Chaos Machine Productions in 2020.

Danneel gained fame from “One Tree Hill.”

Advertisement

Jensen Ackles, famous for playing Dean Winchester in “Supernatural” for 15 seasons, smoothly shifted from the supernatural world to the limelight. In 2020, along with his wife, actress Danneel Ackles, they started Chaos Machine Productions.

Danneel, known for her roles in “One Tree Hill” and “Supernatural,” is Jensen’s biggest fan, and they got married in 2010.

Danneel gained fame through her roles in “One Life to Live” and “One Tree Hill” from 2005 to 2009. She and Jensen, unlike some Hollywood couples, were already married when they acted together in “Supernatural.”

Their real-life love story started after working on the 2007 film “Ten Inch Hero.” They have three kids: Justice Jay born in 2013, and twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes born in 2016. Jensen and Danneel often share cute family moments on their social media.

Apart from their Hollywood jobs, the couple, who are proud Southerners, have built a lively home in Austin. They started a brewery called Family Business Beer Co. and are also involved in producing the “Supernatural” prequel, “The Winchesters,” highlighting their strong partnership.

Outside of their careers, the Ackles family uses their influence to support causes like mental health awareness and promote values such as inclusion and diversity. Whether it’s their on-screen charm or real-life contributions, Jensen Ackles excels in different aspects of life.

Advertisement

Also Read Who is Maggie Sajak? All About Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Sajak, daughter of Pat Sajak, hosts Wheel of Fortune. Maggie was...