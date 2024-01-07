Who is Derrick Barry? A Brief Look At Her Life!

Derrick Barry is a renowned American reality TV star and drag performer.

She made a surprise return to RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 premiere.

Barry’s drag journey began in 2003, with appearances in music videos for Eminem and Katy Perry.

Derrick Barry, known for being on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 and All Stars 5, made a surprise return on the Season 16 premiere. Unlike Derrick’s memories of Stonewall, this event was drama-free.

The Las Vegas-based MTV talent show had a Spring Break theme, and Derrick, a Britney Spears impersonator, performed on the runway, impressing judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and guest judge Charlize Theron.

Derrick Barry, born on July 18, 1983, is an American reality TV star and drag performer. He gained fame for impersonating Britney Spears and appeared on America’s Got Talent (2008), RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 (2016), and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 (2020).

Derrick’s drag journey started in 2003 when he dressed as Britney Spears for Halloween after attending her concert in 2002. Although he didn’t win America’s Got Talent in 2008, he gained visibility and appeared in music videos for Eminem and Katy Perry in 2009.

He competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8, finishing fifth. Derrick returned for All Stars Season 5 in 2020 but was eliminated early. Outside drag, he participated in Nashville’s OUTLOUD Music Festival in June 2021.

Derrick has been in a polyamorous relationship with Nick San Pedro since January 2017 and is also involved with Mackenzie Claude, a fellow drag queen known as Nebraska Thunderfuck and the drag daughter of Alaska Thunderfuck.

