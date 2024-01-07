Who is Garry Kief? Barry Manilow’s Husband Revealed

The longtime manager of Barry Manilow, Garry Kief, has become a subject of internet curiosity, with many seeking information about him on Wikipedia due to his marriage to the legendary musician. Serving as the chief executive officer of Barry Manilow Productions and president of Stiletto Entertainment Group, Kief and Manilow first crossed paths in 1978 when Kief was a TV executive and Manilow was already a renowned singer. Following their meeting, Garry transitioned to become Barry’s manager, relocating from Houston to Los Angeles, where he continues to hold his managerial position. In April 2014, Garry Kief and Barry Manilow exchanged vows, sparking widespread interest in their joyful union and prompting many to search for details about Kief on Wikipedia.

Garry Kief Wikipedia: Age And Net Worth Of The Manager

Even though Garry Kief serves as both a manager and spouse to a celebrated musician, Wikipedia has not dedicated a page to him. However, this article aims to provide you with a glimpse into personal details about his life.

Born on August 31, 1948, in Houston, Texas, Garry Clayton Kief is currently 75 years old. Despite being a public figure, he has kept details about his parents and previous spouse private. Kief pursued a bachelor’s degree, majoring in marketing, public relations, journalism, and broadcast journalism, showcasing his dedication to education. A high-achieving student involved in extracurricular activities, he earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California. Since 1981, Garry has been at the helm of Stiletto Entertainment, serving as its CEO and President while managing various celebrities. In addition, his role as the manager and leader of Barry Manilow Productions has played a pivotal part in the success of the renowned musician Barry Manilow.

Before his association with Barry Manilow, Garry Kief held a position as a television executive. Following their encounter, he transitioned into becoming the musician’s manager, subsequently moving to Los Angeles. The two tied the knot in April 2014, taking advantage of the legalization of same-sex marriage in California. With a net worth estimated to surpass $10 million, Garry Kief’s financial standing reflects his successful career. Their marriage and enduring companionship have garnered significant interest, leading many to seek information about Garry Kief on Wikipedia.

Manager Turned Husband: Garry And Barry Manilow

In 1978, Garry Kief and Barry Manilow crossed paths when Garry was a TV executive and Barry an established singer. Notably, Barry had previously married his high-school sweetheart, Susan Deixler, in 1964. Although he deeply cherished his wife during that period, the challenges of immaturity and the irresistible allure of a music career contributed to strains in their relationship, which were unrelated to issues of sexual orientation.

Subsequently, Garry Kief and Barry Manilow exchanged vows in 2014 following the legalization of same-sex marriage in California. Despite their relationship being discreet, news about their marriage emerged in 2015. Barry Manilow, concerned about potentially disappointing his female fan base, initially preferred to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

However, in April 2017, Barry Manilow officially came out as gay during an interview with People. Rather than disappointment, fans expressed overwhelming support for the musician. Garry Kief and Barry Manilow, who have been together for over 40 years, share a joyful marriage and have collectively raised Garry’s daughter, Kristen. The enduring nature of their relationship has piqued fans’ interest, leading to searches for Garry’s Wikipedia page.

