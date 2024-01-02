Who is Holly Willoughby? A Brief Look At Her Life!

Holly Marie Willoughby was born on February 10, 1981, in Brighton, East Sussex.

She started her career at 14, modeling with Storm Management.

Marie won the BAFTA Children’s Award in 2006.

Holly Marie Willoughby, born on February 10, 1981, in Brighton, East Sussex, is a well-known English TV presenter, author, and model. She faced disappointment as her show “Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof” got canceled after one season, adding to a tough year since leaving This Morning.

Holly started her career at 14 when talent scouts discovered her. She began modeling with Storm Management, then transitioned to TV on CITV’s S Club TV in 2000. She later co-presented Ministry of Mayhem and Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown, where she met her future husband, Dan Baldwin.

She gained popularity with younger audiences, winning a BAFTA Children’s Award in 2006. Holly co-presented Dancing on Ice in 2006 and was a team captain on Celebrity Juice from 2008 to 2020. In 2009, she joined Phillip Schofield to co-present This Morning, leaving Celebrity Juice in 2020.

Holly explored various projects, including hosting The Voice UK, Surprise Surprise, and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2018. In 2021, she founded Wylde Moon, a wellness and lifestyle brand. However, in October 2023, an alleged murder plot against her led to her decision to step away from presenting This Morning.

Holly, who is dyslexic, has a sister named Kelly in the TV industry. She is married to Dan Baldwin, and they have two sons and a daughter. Holly became a patron of the charity Together for Short Lives in 2008.

