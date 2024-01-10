Who is Isabel Machado? All About Christopher Briney’s Girlfriend

Briney is known for roles in The Summer I Turned Pretty and Mean Girls.

Christopher has been in a relationship with Machado since 2021.

They recently attended a Ralph Lauren event in East Hampton.

Christopher Briney, known for his role in The Summer I Turned Pretty and as Aaron Samuels in the Mean Girls musical movie, is happily in a relationship with his girlfriend Isabel Machado since 2021. In an interview with PEOPLE in October 2023, Briney revealed the secret to their successful relationship.

Briney and Machado have known each other for a long time since they attended university together. Both of them finished their studies at Pace University in 2020, earning a degree in Acting for Film, TV, Voiceover, and Commercial.

Similar to Briney, Machado is also involved in the entertainment industry and has been in a few independent and short films. They even collaborated on a project while attending Pace University.

The next month, the pair happily went to a Ralph Lauren event in East Hampton, New York. Pictures show Machado placing her hands on Briney’s chest while he smiled at her.

Machado was there to help and be with Briney during the New York City premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty in June 2022.

In January 2024, Machado was with Briney when he went to the premiere of Mean Girls, where he plays the popular character Aaron Samuels.

