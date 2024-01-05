Who is Jeanne Moore? All About Brendan Fraser’s Girlfriend

Brendan Fraser known for his role in “The Whale,” recently reunited with his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore.

Moore, a makeup and hair artist, has worked with celebrities like Paula Abdul and Marie Osmond.

She also has experience in the film industry as a writer, producer, and director.

In 2022, Brendan Fraser made a big comeback with his movie “The Whale,” and his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore, has been supporting him all the way. They usually keep their relationship private, so fans were surprised to see them together at the 79th Venice Film Festival in September 2022.

Moore has been a great support, even getting emotional during a standing ovation for Fraser’s film. She’s been by his side at various events, including the 2023 Oscars, where he won Best Actor for “The Whale.” Let’s find out more about Brendan Fraser’s girlfriend, Jeanne Moore, and their relationship.

Moore and Fraser likely met through the entertainment industry. Moore is a makeup and hair artist, specializing in special effects makeup for TV, film, and events. She has worked with celebrities like Paula Abdul and Marie Osmond. Before honing her beauty skills at April Love Pro Makeup Academy, she studied marketing at Cal State Fullerton.

Besides her makeup career, Moore has also been involved in the film industry as a writer, producer, and director, having worked with martial artist Billy Blanks for over a decade in marketing and producing Tae Bo videos.

Fraser is now dating someone named Moore after his divorce from Afton Smith in December 2007. He and Smith met in 1993, got married in 1998, and have three children together – Griffin (born in 2002), Holden (born in 2004), and Leland (born in 2006).

Even though they don’t share much about their life, it’s obvious that the George of the Jungle actor has included Moore in his family. On November 29, 2022, Moore and two of Fraser’s sons, Holden and Leland, joined him at the Alice Tully Hall screening of his movie The Whale in New York City.

In March 2023, Moore went to the Oscars with Fraser and his two sons, Holden and Leland. She looked stunning in a Christian Siriano off-the-shoulder, cobalt-blue gown, while The Whale star looked sharp in a Giorgio Armani tuxedo.

Moore and Fraser have been spending a lot of time together since they first appeared at the Venice Film Festival. They’ve been seen together at various award shows and events, like the AARP Annual Movies for Grownups Awards, Critics Choice Awards, BAFTA Tea Party, Gotham Awards, GQ Men Of The Year Party, Montclair Film Festival, and screenings of The Whale worldwide.

In February 2023, the couple attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where Fraser was honored with the American Riviera Award. Later that month, they went to the SAG Awards, both dressed in black. Fraser won an award for his role in The Whale and thanked his girlfriend in his acceptance speech.

Most recently, the couple attended the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

