Who is Judge Mary Kay Holthus? All You Need To Know About Her!

Mary Kay Holthus, who is 62 years old and was born in 1961, is a highly respected judge in the Clark County District Court. She started her journey in January 2019 after working for over 27 years at the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. She gained legal expertise after earning her law degree from Villanova Law School.

In the beginning, Mary Kay worked on various legal cases, but she found her true passion in the Special Victims Unit. For an impressive 16 years, she worked tirelessly to bring justice to victims of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

However, on January 3, 2024, a surprising incident involving Mary Kay made the news. While overseeing a hearing for attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, she was attacked by Deobra Redden, a three-time felon.

The upsetting situation unfolded when Redden became violent after Mary Kay turned down his request for probation. The incident was caught on camera, bringing attention to the altercation.

On January 3, 2024, a video appeared, showing a surprising attack on Judge Mary Kay Holthus in a Las Vegas courtroom.

The video caught the scary moment when Deobra Redden, a person with a history of hurting others, jumped over the courtroom bench to attack Mary while being sentenced for attempting serious harm at the Clark County District Court.

Redden had already admitted he did something wrong in November and got arrested in December for missing a court date. When Redden’s lawyer asked for probation during the sentencing, Judge Holthus said no. This caused chaos as Redden quickly attacked Holthus, who tried to defend herself.

The nearby marshal and clerk acted quickly, holding back Redden as he struggled around the courtroom. Unfortunately, in the commotion, Redden also hurt the marshal, who had to go to the hospital. Luckily, the marshal is expected to recover from the injuries suffered during the incident.

Mary Kay Holthus was born in 1961 in New York, USA, and grew up in Endicott with her sister Laurie Sinicki Burgess. She attended Union Endicott High School and finished her high school education in 1979.

Mary then went on to study Economics at Binghamton University, earning her B.S. in 1983. With legal aspirations, she pursued her J.D. at Villanova Law School, graduating in 1989. Mary’s strong family background laid the groundwork for her successful career ahead.

Judge Mary Kay Holthus is the top judge in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County, Nevada. She earned her position in 2018 and successfully retained it in the following election, showcasing her influence in the legal field. Even during her time in law school, Mary Kay was building a strong reputation.

Initially, she worked as a clerk at Rawlings, Olson & Cannon. After graduating from law school, she joined Jones, Jones, Close & Brown, handling complex civil law cases. In 1991, Mary Kay transitioned to the public sector, becoming a deputy district attorney at the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

Though she started with general legal matters, she later specialized in cases involving Crimes Against Women and Children. For an impressive sixteen years, Mary Kay dedicated herself to prosecuting cases related to sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. Her commitment led her to the position of chief deputy district attorney during that period.

Mary Kay Holthus, who works as the Chief Deputy District Attorney in Clark County, Nevada, is happily married to Brian Holthus. Brian is a successful graduate of Pepperdine University School of Law and is currently a partner at Jolley Urga Woodbury & Holthus.

Although the exact details of how Mary and Brian met are not known, some sources say that they may have developed romantic feelings while working together. Currently, Mary, Brian, and their three kids live in Las Vegas.

