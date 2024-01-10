Advertisement
Who is Katya Kuropas? All About J.J. McCarthy’s Girlfriend

Who is Katya Kuropas? All About J.J. McCarthy’s Girlfriend

  • J.J. McCarthy, the University of Michigan quarterback, has been in a relationship with Katya Kuropas for over five years.
  • They started dating in high school at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois.
  • In January 2024, McCarthy shared a kiss with his girlfriend after the Michigan victory.
J.J. McCarthy, the quarterback for the University of Michigan, has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Katya Kuropas for over five years. They started dating back in high school at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois. McCarthy shared a heartfelt tribute to Katya on their second anniversary in October 2020, posting it on his Instagram.

After deciding to join Michigan, McCarthy stayed in a relationship with Kuropas. She has been a supportive presence for her boyfriend in the stands during his entire career, including the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, where Michigan won against the Washington Huskies.

McCarthy and Kuropas started dating on October 8, 2018, when he was in the tenth grade. Despite McCarthy moving from Nazareth Academy to IMG Academy because of the canceled football season at Nazareth due to COVID-19, they remained a couple.

On their third anniversary in 2021, McCarthy thanked Kuropas for being so supportive in a post on Instagram.

McCarthy started college at Michigan after finishing high school in 2021. In 2022, he became the starting quarterback, and Kuropas has been supporting him throughout the journey.

Kuropas is a regular supporter at McCarthy’s games, always dressed in blue and yellow to cheer on the Wolverines. She shares her festive outfits on her VSCO.

In January 2024, Michigan won their first national championship since 1997 by defeating the Washington Huskies. McCarthy marked the victory by sharing a kiss with his girlfriend after the game.

