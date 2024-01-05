Who is Keeta Vaccaro? All About Tyreek Hill’s Wife

Tyreek Hill, a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, marries Keeta Vaccaro.

Tyreek and Keeta got engaged on July 4, 2021.

They faced a fire in their Florida home on January 3, 2024.

In November 2023, Tyreek Hill, the wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, had a great bye week as he married his fiancée, Keeta Vaccaro. They got engaged on July 4, 2021, and Hill, known for his NFL achievements, shared the excitement with teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Vaccaro, who graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in entrepreneurship and marketing, is not just an NFL wife but also a successful entrepreneur. She started the fitness brand Own Flow in 2022 and co-founded an investment startup called Investaccess in January 2023.

Before getting engaged, Vaccaro and Hill had a joint YouTube channel where they shared their adventures, workouts, and the process of buying a house in Florida. The proposal on Independence Day was a surprise, with Hill planning it secretly.

They officially got married on November 8, 2023, during the Miami Dolphins’ bye week, choosing a spontaneous yet perfect timing. Despite a small ceremony, Vaccaro surprised Hill with a custom song expressing their love.

Unfortunately, they faced a challenge when their Florida home caught fire on January 3, 2024, due to a child playing with a cigarette lighter. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the fire was contained to a limited area.

From NFL successes to entrepreneurial ventures and family moments, Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro continue to navigate life’s ups and downs together.

