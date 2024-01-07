Who is Lisa Rinna? All You Need To Know About Her?

Lisa was born on July 11, 1963, in Newport Beach, California.

She moved to Medford, Oregon after her sister’s death.

Lisa made television debut on The Hogan Family in 1990.

Advertisement

Lisa Rinna, known for being on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was already a familiar face in Hollywood before the reality show. She gained fame for her roles in soap operas like Melrose Place and Days of Our Lives.

Lisa was born on July 11, 1963, in Newport Beach, California, but her family moved to Medford, Oregon, after her older sister’s tragic death. She graduated from Medford Senior High School in 1981 and later pursued a modeling career in San Francisco.

Starting with commercials, Lisa eventually joined the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and appeared in the music video for Naughty Naughty by John Parr in 1985. She made her television debut on The Hogan Family in 1990 and landed the role of Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives in 1992, playing the character until 1995 and returning in later years.

Lisa also played Taylor McBride on Melrose Place and had roles in the HBO series Entourage and other TV films. She joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2014, leaving the show officially in January 2023.

Also Read Who is Derrick Barry? A Brief Look At Her Life! Derrick Barry is a renowned American reality TV star and drag performer....