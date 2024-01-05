Who is Maggie Sajak? All About Pat Sajak’s Daughter

Maggie Sajak, daughter of Pat Sajak, hosts Wheel of Fortune.

Maggie was born on January 5, 1995, to Lesly Brown, Pat’s second wife.

She married Pat in 1989 after a divorce from Sherrill Sajak in 1986.

Advertisement

Pat Sajak, the host of Wheel of Fortune, has a daughter named Maggie Sajak. She has grown up since her birth in 1995. Pat and his wife Lesly Brown also have a son named Patrick. Pat Sajak retired in June 2023.

On May 10, 2023, Maggie hosted Wheel of Fortune for the first time, filling in for Vanna White, who was playing as a contestant. Pat and Maggie, who share a strong bond, have a close relationship. In September 2022, Maggie expressed her love for her dad by posting a touching tribute to his 40 years on the show.

Maggie Sajak started her career in country music when she was a teenager and later became known for her role on Wheel of Fortune. Here’s a simple rundown of everything about Pat Sajak’s daughter.

Maggie was born on January 5, 1995, to Pat and Lesly. Lesly is Pat’s second wife, and they got married in 1989 after Pat divorced Sherrill Sajak in 1986.

Maggie has an older brother named Patrick, born in 1990. Patrick is not as well-known as his sister, but Pat mentioned on TV in 2021 that Patrick graduated from medical school. Maggie shared the news on Instagram, expressing her pride in a post with a picture of herself and Patrick.

Maggie is studying law right now. She finished her undergrad at Princeton and did more schooling at Columbia.

Advertisement

In an interview, Maggie shared that she started playing a small acoustic guitar when she was around 7 or 8 years old. However, she received her first proper guitar as a gift from her grandparents on her 13th birthday.

Maggie has been on the show many times over the years, but she hosted it for the first time on May 10, 2023, stepping in for White.

[embredpost slug=”/who-was-david-soul-all-you-need-to-know-about-him/”]