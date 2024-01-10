Advertisement
Who is Matthew Broderick? All About Sarah Jessica Parker’s Husband

  • Matthew Broderick is an American actor.
  • Matthew and Sarah married on May 19, 1997, in a small ceremony in New York.
  • He is set to perform at London’s Savoy Theatre on January 17, 2024.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, famous for their roles in Sex and the City and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, have a love story that’s lasted almost three decades. Celebrating 25 years of marriage, the couple, usually private about their relationship, occasionally shares glimpses of their enduring romance.

Their journey began in November 1991 at the Naked Angels Theatre Company, where they met. Starring together on Broadway, Sarah expressed her admiration for Matthew in an interview, calling him the “funniest fellow” and “the most handsome man.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick got married on May 19, 1997, in a small ceremony in New York attended by close friends and family. They have three children: James Wilkie, born in 2002, and twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, born in 2009 via surrogate.

Celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2017, Sarah shared a sweet photo on Instagram, expressing her deep love for Matthew. In 2020, they returned to Broadway together for Plaza Suite.

Despite the pandemic pause, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are set to perform at London’s Savoy Theatre on January 17, 2024. Matthew praised Sarah’s work ethic and talent, reflecting on their nearly 30-year journey and describing Sarah as “very special” and captivating from the start.

