Who is Matthew McConaughey’s Son? All About Levi McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, became parents for the first time in 2008 when they welcomed their son, Levi McConaughey. Matthew had always dreamed of being a dad, and that dream came true in July 2008.

Levi has openly praised his father too. In a heartfelt birthday post on Instagram in November 2023, Matthew’s oldest son expressed admiration for his dad as a role model.

Levi has been going on trips with his parents since he was a little kid, but things got a bit crazy during a visit to the Grand Canyon in 2009 when they encountered an upset mountain ram up close.

During Paris Fashion Week in 2023, Camila, along with Levi and his sister Vida, visited Refettorio Paris to volunteer while they were in France.

Matthew and Camila waited to share Levi on social media until they believed he was mature enough. In 2023, for his 15th birthday, they finally let him create TikTok and Instagram accounts as a special gift.

Levi expressed how proud he is of his dad and his achievements, especially when Matthew published his second book, “Just Because,” in September 2023.

