Who is Michael Gandolfini? All About James Gandolfini’s Son

Michael played a younger version of his father’s character from “The Sopranos.”

He also appeared in Ocean’s Eight and the upcoming Bob Marley biopic, One Love.

He was born in New York in 1999 to James and Marcy Wudarski.

Michael Gandolfini, known for his role in “The Many Saints of Newark,” played a younger version of his father’s character from “The Sopranos.” His father, James Gandolfini, was the star of “The Sopranos” and passed away in 2013 when Michael was just 14.

James Gandolfini Jr. was an American actor famous for playing Tony Soprano, the Mafia boss, in the TV show The Sopranos from 1999 to 2007. He received multiple awards for this role, including three Emmys, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, and one Golden Globe.

His performance as Tony Soprano is considered one of the best and most impactful in television history. Gandolfini was born on September 18, 1961, and passed away on June 19, 2013.

Michael, inspired by his father, reprised the iconic role in 2021. Apart from “The Many Saints of Newark,” he has appeared in films like Ocean’s Eight and is set to be in the upcoming Bob Marley biopic, One Love.

Michael spent a significant part of his childhood in New York, where he was born in May 1999 to James and his ex-wife Marcy Wudarski.

