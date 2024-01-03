Who is Oli Green? All About Sienna Miller’s Boyfriend

Oli Green, an actor and model, started his career at the Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York.

Sienna Miller and Oli Green, who have been dating since February 2022, welcomed their first child in January 2024.

Miller and Green made their first public appearance at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards.

Sienna Miller and Oli Green were seen together with their first baby in January 2024. The couple, who have been linked since February 2022, had their first child, a baby girl. Photos showed Miller happily strolling with the newborn in West London.

They confirmed their relationship at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards and made their first public appearance on the red carpet in March 2022 at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Before dating Green, Miller was with actor Tom Sturridge from 2011 to 2015, and they have a daughter named Marlowe Sturridge born in July 2012.

Green is an actor in the entertainment business. He started his career after attending the Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York.

One of his early jobs was in a music video called “Burnout” by John Eatherly, where he worked with Kaia Gerber in 2019.

You can find him in episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, The Mosquito Coast, A Good Person, and The Crown, according to his IMDb.

Green is not just an actor; he also has a successful career as a model. He’s worked with major fashion brands like Burberry, doing photo shoots with famous models like Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse. In 2017, he was the main face for Gap’s “I Am” campaign.

Green and Miller made their first appearance together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2022. Since then, they’ve been seen at various events like British Vogue’s Fashion and Film Party, Prince’s Trust Global Gala, and the Glastonbury Festival. They’ve also enjoyed vacations and attended sporting events together.

Green, known for his work as a model and actor, usually keeps his personal life private. Despite this, he and Miller, a high-profile model and actress, are expecting their first child. Miller’s pregnancy was confirmed in August 2023, and they later revealed they were having a baby girl.

On January 3, the couple was spotted in West London with their newborn baby girl. The happy parents were seen walking with their baby in a carrier, enjoying their time together in the city.

