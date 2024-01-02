Who is Paula Abdul? All You Need To Know About Her!

Who is Samantha Cope? All About Joey Lawrence’s Wife
Joey Lawrence, a '90s actor, fell in love with actress Samantha Cope...
Paula Abdul is a famous American artist known for singing, dancing, and being on TV. She started dancing at a young age and was even a cheerleader in high school. In the 1980s, she became a successful choreographer and later had popular songs in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Born on June 19, 1962, in California, Paula Abdul began her career as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers and went on to become a sought-after choreographer in the music video industry. She achieved success with several Pop-R&B hits and has earned awards for her work.
Despite facing challenges, Abdul gained renewed popularity in the 2000s as a judge on American Idol for eight years. However, she left the show later on.
Recently, Paula Abdul took legal action against Nigel Lythgoe, a former producer of American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, as well as the production companies of these shows. She alleges that Lythgoe sexually assaulted her during the early seasons of American Idol and again in 2014 while hosting So You Think You Can Dance.
The lawsuit includes claims of sexual assault, harassment, gender violence, and negligence, as Lythgoe played a significant role in producing these popular shows in the 2000s.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.