Who is Samantha Cope? All About Joey Lawrence’s Wife

Joey Lawrence, the popular actor from the ’90s in shows like “Blossom” and “Melissa & Joey,” fell in love with Samantha Cope while working on the set of the movie “My Husband’s Secret Brother.”

Despite playing romantic and dramatic roles in the film, they got married in May 2022. They welcomed a baby girl named Dylan Rose into their family.

Samantha is also an actress who shares Joey’s passion for nature. She has appeared in TV shows and films like “The Lake,” “Private,” “Revenge for Daddy,” and “Love at the Christmas Contest.” Samantha is not only dedicated to acting but also actively supports animal rescue efforts. She volunteers at Big Heart Ranch in Malibu, California, rehabilitating shelter dogs, showcasing her deep love for animals.

The couple’s love story started on the set of “My Husband’s Secret Brother,” and they’ve continued working together on projects like “Mistletoe Mixup” and the 2023 Tubi original “Frankie Meets Jack.”

Despite some challenges in Joey’s personal life, including a divorce, their relationship has thrived. They got engaged in August 2021 and tied the knot in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Temecula, California, surrounded by family and friends.

Their happiness expanded when Dylan Rose was born on January 16, 2023. Although she is Joey’s first child with Samantha, he is already a proud father to daughters Charleston and Liberty from his previous marriage. The family’s love and joy shine through on social media, highlighting their close bond.

