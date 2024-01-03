Who is Sandra Lemire? All You Need To Know About Her!

Sandra Lemire, a 47-year-old woman from Orlando, went missing in May 2012. Recently, her remains were found in a pond near Disney World on New Year’s Eve. Her family, with the help of volunteers from the non-profit group Sunshine State Sonar, discovered her body in a pond near Interstate 4 close to the Disney World exit in Kissimmee.

Sandra’s son, Timothy Lemire, who lives in Michigan, had mixed emotions when finding his mother. He felt relief for finally having closure but also pain thinking about her suffering and being trapped underwater in a vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol is now investigating the traffic crash that led to this tragic discovery. This article will provide more details about Sandra’s life and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

On May 8, 2012, Sandra Lemire went missing after meeting a guy at McDonald’s. They met through SpeedDate.com, and they spent about two hours together before she left. The guy, who worked as a district manager, was questioned but later ruled out as a suspect since he stayed at the restaurant after Sandra left.

Sandra’s family got worried when she didn’t come back, especially because she was always on time. They started putting up missing posters, mentioning she was last seen leaving her grandma’s house where she lived. Sandra was driving a red Ford Freestyle with a Florida license plate J36-8ZE when she disappeared. Different organizations, like LostNMissing, Inc., joined in the search to find her.

For over 11 years, authorities struggled to find Sandra Lemire, causing great sadness for her family. Finally, there was a breakthrough when Sandra’s son, Timothy Lemire Jr., got a call from Sunshine State Sonar saying they located Sandra’s body.

Sunshine State Sonar worked closely with Orlando police detectives, searching 63 bodies of water for 17 months starting in July 2022. Insights from the detectives guided the volunteer team to explore new areas, including highways, intensifying their efforts.

Using special sonar technology, they found Sandra’s remains and her van in a pond near the I-4 highway in Kissimmee, close to the Disney World exit, on December 31, 2023. The recovery was tough, and Orlando Police, the Florida Highway Patrol, and two county sheriff’s offices assisted.

Sandra Lemire, born in Florida in 1965, spent her whole life in the Sunshine State, growing up, going to school, and finishing college in Orlando. After marrying and having three sons, she and her husband eventually divorced. Sandra moved in with her grandmother, Pauline Varner, and tragically disappeared after going on a date following her divorce.

