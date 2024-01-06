Who is Savannah Butler? Age, Husband & Career

Savannah Butler, a 42-year-old deputy from St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Savannah Butler, a 42-year-old deputy from St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, is in serious trouble for allegedly shooting Louisiana Police Chief Graig LeBlanc and his wife, Crystal. There were rumors of an affair between Butler and Graig, who had hired her to work with him.

The tension escalated at Butler’s home, leading to the shooting just outside Opelousas. Graig got shot in the hand, and Crystal in the arm.

Both were taken to the hospital. Butler, accused of the shooting, tried to clean the crime scene before contacting the sheriff’s office. She’s now facing charges like negligent injury, obstruction, and illegal firearm discharge. Butler was released on a $22,000 bond and is awaiting further legal proceedings.

On December 22, 2023, things got heated at Butler’s place. Crystal LeBlanc came to talk to her husband Graig, who was already there. During the argument, Graig went outside, and Savannah Butler, holding a gun, joined in.

Amid the tension, Graig accidentally got shot in the hand while trying to disarm Butler. Unfortunately, the bullet also hit Crystal in the arm. Later, Chief Graig LeBlanc publicly admitted to having an affair and explained what happened.

In his apology, Graig shared the incident’s details and expressed regret to his wife and everyone involved. Butler faced legal consequences, getting arrested for two counts of negligent injury but was released on a $22,000 bond.

The situation became more complicated when Captain Crystal LeBlanc received a trespass summons for entering Butler’s home. Both Captain LeBlanc and Officer Butler are on administrative leave. Butler was told to return her police gear and stop all police-related activities.

Savannah Butler, who is now 42, comes from a Black family in Louisiana, USA. She grew up in Lafayette and went to Northside High School, graduating in 1999. After high school, she went to the University of Phoenix and got her Bachelor’s degree in Accounting in 2010.

