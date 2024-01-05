Who is Simon Halls? All About Matt Bomer’s Husband

Simon Halls a successful Hollywood publicist, got engaged to Matt Bomer.

The couple got married in 2011 in a small, private ceremony with close friends and family.

Halls and Bomer received the Ambassador of Children Award in 2017.

Simon Halls, a highly successful Hollywood publicist, became romantically involved with his client Matt Bomer after being hired as Bomer’s publicist. They hit it off and started dating, eventually getting married in 2011.

Despite Bomer’s fame, Halls is the more private of the two, not engaging in social media and rarely appearing in the press. Halls has had a successful career managing public relations for films like American Beauty and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. The couple, who secretly wed, is also discreet about their family life with three children, keeping them out of the public eye.

Bomer and Halls got married in 2011 in a small, private ceremony with close friends and family. They kept it a secret until 2014 when they finally shared the news with the public.

Bomer and Halls have three sons named Kit, born in 2005, and twins Henry and Walker, born in 2008.

Halls is a seasoned professional in managing publicity for popular Hollywood celebrities. Originally from Toronto, Canada, he moved to Los Angeles for college at the University of Southern California. After a short time at Warner Brothers, he went to Russia to work as the public relations manager for the country’s first McDonald’s. When he returned to the U.S., he started his own small Hollywood agency, Huvane Baum Halls, in 1995. He later sold it to the Interpublic Group in 2000, which eventually merged with PMK, a major player in the industry.

As the CEO of the newly combined PMK/HBH, Halls led the Oscar campaigns for notable films like Gladiator in 2000 and Brokeback Mountain in 2005.

The couple doesn’t share much about their relationship on social media, but occasionally, Bomer has posted a few rare pictures of Halls on his Instagram. These include snapshots from their trip to Italy and a holiday photo featuring them with their sons.

Halls spend a lot of time helping others. In 2017, he and Bomer received the Ambassador of Children Award at Hollygrove’s Norma Jean Gala. This event supports Uplift Family Services, a nonprofit that helps kids and families in L.A. who are facing tough situations.

Bomer got a lot of notice for his shirtless dancing in Magic Mike XXL and his romantic scenes with Lady Gaga in American Horror Story: Hotel. However, Bomer says his husband, Halls, doesn’t feel jealous about these intimate scenes.

Halls made Bomer’s 40th birthday special by giving him a surprise gift – a new dog they named Stella.

