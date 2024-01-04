Who is William Tell? All About Lauren Conrad’s Husband

Lauren Conrad and William Tell, originally musicians, started dating in 2012 after a blind date.

They got married in 2014 and have two sons, Liam and Charlie.

Tell quit music and attended law school, focusing on the music business.

Lauren Conrad and her husband, William Tell, have known each other since high school in Orange County, California. Despite living in the same area, they only started dating in 2012 after being set up on a blind date.

Their relationship has been more private compared to Conrad’s previous ones with Jason Wahler and Brody Jenner. Tell, originally a musician, decided to go to law school early in their relationship and is now an entertainment lawyer. They got married in 2014 and have two sons named Liam and Charlie.

Before becoming a lawyer, Tell used to be part of a pop-rock band called Something Corporate, which started in Orange County, California, in 1998. Tell joined the band in 2001 as a guitarist and backup singer.

In 2002, Something Corporate released their first album, Leaving Through the Window, with MCA Records. The album reached number one on the Billboard Top Heatseekers chart and 101 on the Billboard 200.

Reunited in 2023, Tell joined his Something Corporate bandmates for a bunch of gigs, like playing at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas and a two-night show for New Year’s Eve in Anaheim.

After deciding to quit music, Tell chose to attend law school. He first finished his bachelor’s degree at the University of Southern California (USC), where he focused on music business.

Even though they didn’t start dating until ten years later, Conrad initially crossed paths with Tell during her time in Laguna Beach. Their official meeting took place in 2012 when a friend arranged a blind date for them on Valentine’s Day.

Conrad and Tell tied the knot in Santa Ynez, California, on September 13, 2014, a year after getting engaged. Conrad’s nine bridesmaids, including her friend Lo Bosworth, wore dresses from her own clothing line, Paper Crown. The wedding took place at a boutique winery with guests like Conrad’s former co-stars Stephen Colletti and Frankie Delgado. The celebration happened under a tent surrounded by Mediterranean-style buildings, oak trees, and vineyards.

Conrad and Tell had their first baby, a boy named Liam, on July 5, 2017, three years after getting married. Their second son, Charlie, was born on October 8, 2019, with Conrad being the one to give birth.

Tell has an Instagram, but he doesn’t post much and likes to keep his personal life private. However, he did share a picture of Conrad’s podcast, Asking for a Friend, which became the top-ranked podcast in May 2019.

