Edition: English
Who was David Soul? All You Need To Know About Him!

  • David Soul is a renowned actor known for his role as Detective Hutch.
  • He has passed away at the age of 80.
  • David moved to Los Angeles to become an actor.
David Soul, who was famous for his role as Detective Hutch in the TV show Starsky & Hutch, passed away on Thursday at the age of 80.

The actor “died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family,” Snell said.

The actor, who was born in Chicago, first wanted to be a baseball player for the Chicago White Sox. Later, he decided to study to become a diplomat.

He began singing in New York City and later moved to Los Angeles to become an actor. Before landing his role in Starsky & Hutch in 1975, he appeared in shows like Star Trek, Here Comes the Brides, All in the Family, and Magnum Force. His performance as Hutch was a turning point in his career.

The show ran for four years and featured Paul Michael Glaser as Hutch’s partner and fellow detective, David Starsky.

After their success on the popular crime-solving TV show, Soul worked in TV for a while, acting and directing different shows. Later, he moved to London and focused on theater, performing in various West End productions like Bill Kenwright’s Catch Me If You Can. In 2004, Soul and Glaser played Starsky and Hutch again in a movie alongside Owen Wilson, Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman, and Snoop Dogg.

Last year, there were reports about a possible restart of the cop show with two women as the main characters. Soul expressed his thoughts, wondering why he and his original partner couldn’t be the ones to lead the reboot.

The actor turned 80 in August and thanked his fans for their birthday wishes and generous donations to charity in his honor.

