Karachi’s Weather To Remain Dry and Dusty Today

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 10:09 am
Karachi weather
Due to the heatwave in Karachi, the weather has become drier and dusty winds have started blowing on Saturday.

In this regard, the Meteorological Department said that the weather will remain dry and hot in most parts of the country including Karachi today.

The Meteorological Department said that the minimum temperature recorded today is 26 degrees Celsius but the intensity of heat will be more than 40 degrees.

The Meteorological Department has directed the citizens to avoid going out in the sun from 11 am to 4 pm.

On the other hand, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert regarding the heatwave, according to which the temperature in Karachi is likely to go up to 40 degrees in the next two days.

In this regard, an emergency letter has been sent to the Deputy Commissioners and Chairman DDMA of all the districts of Karachi.

Due to the increase in the intensity of heat, the administration of all the districts should remain active, awareness camps should be set up regarding the heatwave and the administration should be present to help the people on the streets while all these arrangements should be made under coronavirus SOPs, read the emergency letter.

